The Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation awarded $100,000 in grant funding to nine businesses in the state and offers funding as either a $10,000 grant for a major project or $2,500 for minor projects.

Grants were awarded to AE Rental Properties for the Abbeville Lumber Building, Edmund Habetz for the Bruce Building in Crowley, New Iberia Museum Foundation for the Sliman Theater in New Iberia and Bodemuller the Printer for its building in Opelousas.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+13 Grand revitalization: With the Grand Opera House of the South as an anchor, downtown Crowley becoming tourist destination CROWLEY — For years the building at the corner of Fifth and Parkerson streets in downtown Crowley housed a number of businesses on the bottom floor.

“The Louisiana Main Street Program, along with the Main Street communities around the state, represent the core of what community means here in Louisiana,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. “These restoration grants will serve to bring about revitalization and change in these communities that otherwise may not have been possible.”

To qualify for the grant, buildings must be located within a Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes and be at least 50 years old. Proposed work must also be approved by the local Historic District Commission, the Louisiana Main Street office and federal guidelines.