The second phase of the Bottle Arts Lofts will include a four-story, 67,000-square-foot building on the west side of the development along University Avenue.
The building will feature 65 affordable units along with a community space and will be just north of a green space near the intersection at Cameron Street, said Josh Collen, president of HRI Communities.
HRI recently moved forward with Phase 1 of the project, which included the demolition of the old LessPay Motel to make way for 40 affordable housing units in the former Coca-Cola bottling plant and warehouse.
Construction of the new building, which along with the park area and Phase 1 will cost $16 million, is expected to begin in December. The project was awarded a $7.2 million grant in June from the Louisiana Housing Corporation through its Piggyback Resilient Mixed-Income funding.
“It’s really designed to fit nicely on that block,” Collen said. “It’s a sign that the neighborhood is ready for investment. You come up from the underpass and you see a beautiful, modern four-story building. That in and of itself is intentional so people will be encouraged to invest in the neighborhood.”
The building will have no historical requirements but will feature bands of windows on the third floor that relate to the Coca-Cola building’s second floor and ground floor windows, he said.
The park area at the corner will feature a green space with a walking path, sculpture and mural along a fence next to the parking lot. Collen said the agency is working with Cite Des Arts and other agencies on the project.
“We think doing something there with a mural and a sculpture could really show the kind of progress and be an expression of the creative power that we know the city and the region has,” Collen said. “We want to do something that’s rooted in the community. It’s going to be a process, and we at HRI are not going to determine any of that.”
Construction on the development, which will be geared toward artists, is expected to take 14 months.
HRI Communities has built affordable housing focused on artists before with the Blue Plate Artists Lofts in New Orleans when it converted the former Blue Plate mayonnaise factory into 72 artist lofts in 2011.