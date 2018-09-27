A Lafayette investment firm is being accused of a cherry-picking scheme that brought favorable returns for accounts it either owned or controlled while some of the firm's clients came up short.
The Securities Exchange Commission filed a complaint against World Tree Financial LLC, owner Wesley Kyle Perkins and chief compliance officer Priscilla Gilmore Perkins in U.S. District Court. The agency allegedly steered winning trades to their own accounts and losing trades to a disfavored client, according to the filing.
Attempts to the reach the agency Thursday were unsuccessful.
The complaint alleges that from March 2011 until September 2015 World Tree and Perkins allocated favorable returns to nine accounts that were held by or controlled by either him or his wife or to client accounts they favored. Other trades with unfavorable returns were routed to to two client accounts that were owned by an unnamed client, the client's wife and the client’s business entity, the complaint alleges.
The actions were often done after the close of market. One incident, the complaint alleges, happened on Feb. 5, 2014 when Perkins’ firm bought 5,000 shares of a social media company at $66.39 a share. The social media company then announced at 4:29 p.m. that earnings were lower than expected.
Perkins then allegedly allocated all those shares to the unnamed client at $66.39 a share before the stock price fell the next day to $50.61.
Six months later Perkins allegedly bought 3,000 shares of a social media company at $38.569 a share. After the company reported higher than anticipated earnings, he allegedly allocated those share to 23 favored accounts, and the next day those shares had risen to $47.01.
The complaint also accuses Perkins and his wife of making false statements on forms filed with the SEC, which state that no one with the firm will perform transactions to benefit them or their family.