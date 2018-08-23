An affiliate of Koch Industries has agreed to buy into Yuhuang Chemical's $1.85 billion methanol production facility in St. James Parish.
As part of the deal, Koch Methanol Investments, LLC will acquire an indirect minority equity interest in YCI Methanol One, LLC, the Yuhuang subsidiary currently constructing the facility.
According to a news release, Koch Methanol will also receive the exclusive methanol offtake rights from the new facility, and will construct, own and operate the methanol terminal assets for the outbound flow of methanol through marine, rail and truck transport.
Yuhuang Chemical Inc., the North American subsidiary of the Chinese chemical giant Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Co. Ltd., acquired a 1,300-acre site in St. James Parish for the manufacturing complex in 2015.
"If viable, there is also sufficient land to add a second and third plant," YCI CEO Charlie Yao said in a news release announcing the Koch investment.
Koch Methanol is a subsidiary of Koch Ag & Energy Solutions and was established in 2009 to optimize methanol supply to Koch companies and other customers.