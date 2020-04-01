Canadian methanol manufacturer Methanex Corp. is deferring $500 million of capital spending on its third methanol plant in Geismar for the next 18 months due to "significant uncertainty" in the global economy stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
A final investment decision on the proposed $1.4 billion methanol plant in Ascension Parish which would have produced 1.8 million tons of methanol had been decided several months ago. Now the plant will be on temporary "care and maintenance" for at least a year and a half which would cost the company the same if the project had been canceled but the plant is expected to be completed once the market rebounds.
The Vancouver-based business had expected to begin construction by the end of 2019 and wrap up by 2022. It will spend about $300 million between first quarter and second quarter this year on the third Geismar plant on agreements already under contract.
Methanex, the largest producer of methanol in the world, already has two methanol plants in Geismar. The third plant was expected to create 62 permanent jobs for a total of 230 jobs across all three plants.
In mid-March, Methanex decided to idle plants in Chile and Trinidad for an indefinite amount of time. Those plants accounted for about 19% of the company's annual operating capacity of 9.2 million tons of methanol each year. Meanwhile, the Louisiana plants increased production by 10% in 2019. The two Louisiana facilities were dismantled in Chile and relocated to the U.S. several years ago.
The average price of methanol has dropped from $405 per ton in 2018 to $295 in 2019.
"We have not seen a significant impact on our sales volume in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of COVID-19," said John Floren, CEO of Methanex in a news release.
Four workers out of 1,500 total employees in three different countries at Methanex have contracted COVID-19 all of whom are recovering and self-isolating, according to the company.