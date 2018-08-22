Insurance products and services company Brown & Brown of Louisiana LLC has acquired certain assets of The Burke Group, a Lafayette-area employee benefits insurance firm.
The Burke Group, founded in 1985, will now operate as part of Brown & Brown of Louisiana under the leadership of Mark E. Romero, executive vice president of Brown & Brown of Louisiana in its Lafayette office.
Neal Burke, owner of The Burke Group Inc., will serve as an advocate and consultant during the transition. He said Brown & Brown’s national strength will increase the support and services for the firm's clients.
"The industry has become complex and requires more and more compliance matters to be addressed," Burke said. "Brown & Brown will provide the additional resources needed to ensure our clients are supported at every step.”
Burke Group Account Manager Jo Lynn Pitre will serve as an account executive at the Brown & Brown office in Lafayette, assuring continued service to The Burke Group’s clients.
“We are excited to align with the Burke Group,” Romero said. “We’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect for Neal and his leadership in the employee benefits space."
Brown & Brown of Louisiana is part of Brown & Brown Gulf States, a subsidiary of publicly traded Brown & Brown Inc.. The company offers a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services as well as risk management services, third party administration and managed health care programs.