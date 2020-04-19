Lafayette restaurant Izumi Ramen will be featured during an episode of Man V. Food at 8 p.m. Tuesday on The Cooking Channel.

The episode, which was shot in February, will feature host Casey Webb taking the restaurant’s Devil Bowl Challenge, a bowl of ramen spiced with ghost peppers and the Primo 7 Pot Pepper developed by Lafayette horticulturist Troy “Primo” Primeaux.

The show’s crews also shot footage at Pop’s Poboys and Prejean’s the days leading up to shooting at Izumi Ramen.

Izumi Ramen co-owner Todd Buteaux said he reached out to the show last summer and used Primeaux’s peppers as a selling point.

“We had a great time with it,” he said. “We filmed all day long from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the evening in the kitchen and then he took the challenge. The entire staff and crew was a part of it and their whole team were great, really cool people. Casey is a real cool guy and down to earth.

The Devil Bowl Challenge features Izumi’s devil level spices, spicy miso, chili peppers, spicy port belly along with onions, nori, bamboo shoots, hard boiled egg, corn and noodles. The item is so spicy that customers must sign a waiver prior to eating it.

To win the challenge, customers must eat it within 15 minutes.

The restaurant, which closed during COVID-19 after restaurants were ordered to close their lobbies, will reopen for curbside service and delivery on Wednesday.