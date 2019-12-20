Melissa Llewellyn is the incoming president of The705, the local young professionals group. She is also a designer and founder of Lines Made Simple, a residential design company.
I was born and raised on the northern most tip of Lafayette Parish, in Carencro, or the “unincorporated parish of Lafayette.” I am the daughter of the youngest son of a carpenter, who created a legacy of fine craftsmanship that is still talked about to this day. I believe that we all have obstacles to overcome, and my family had plenty. However, I grew up with loving parents, friends and a “village.” The biggest influence of my life was my brother, Michael Lee Hoffpauir, or better known as “Huff.” He was vibrant, happy and had an amazing outlook on life even though he suffered a lifelong hereditary illness that eventually took his life at 23. I still see his face and hear his voice and encouragement through my children and my memories until this day.
My parents were very below middle-class, and we all sacrificed in more ways than I’d like to remember. My father, Timothy Hoffpauir, was the youngest son of a master carpenter/businessman, Leroy Hoffpauir Sr., who founded Huff’s Millworks, a specialty millwork business that specialized in doors, windows and millwork for residential and commercial productions. I grew up fascinated by elliptical arches, manipulation of wood species and math so much that it was only logical that I would become a designer. Creating objects and buildings was what I knew and had great passion for, and in 2003, I graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a Bachelor of Industrial Design degree.
Problem solving and finding solutions to common everyday issues were always my greatest love. Residential architecture provided me with an outlet to allow me to help define what I wanted my community to look like and become. Architectural/residential design was always the natural and clear path for my life; and then I became very involved in my community and realized that I could do so much more beyond architecture.
The705 has a special place in my heart. It was introduced to me as way to meet people and get involved in my community when I moved back to the United States from another country over five years ago. It was a very trying time in my adult life, and the705 provided me with an outlet to not only discover who I wanted to be but to also BE! Now that I am president of this wonderful organization, it is my intention to make everyone who comes to the705 feel welcome and find their full potential to belong and thrive in our amazing community. Every member of the705 has the potential to bring something to Acadiana that is unique and above and beyond anything that any one individual can dream or imagine on their own. That's what the705 is — a catalyst for young professionals to create a better Acadiana.
The705’s membership is at an incredible high, in part due to the hard work throughout 2019 and the amazing team that we have created. Our working board has labored tirelessly to ensure that every member gets the full experience of the705 from day one of being a member. In 2019, we established consistency with our available resources for our members, including over 60 events yearly that accompanies their low-cost, affordable membership fee. Every month there is at least five diverse events that will appeal to every young professional’s needs, whether it’s civic engagement or professional development to networking with like-minded peers or being involved in a philanthropic event with other young professionals. We encourage all ages to come out to one of our socials, every second Wednesday of the month and be involved. The705 isn’t just for young professionals. Our organization needs members of all ages to provide a well-rounded organization for all professionals involved, from networking to mentoring others.
The705’s motto is Connect. Engage. Lead. In 2020, we plan to focus on connecting resources throughout Acadiana available for young professionals so that we can engage our community civically, professionally, socially, etc., to work toward bettering all of Acadiana. We want to keep our young professionals here in Lafayette, and the only way to do that is to provide them with a platform to express themselves and their needs/wants for our community in a positive and professional manner. Ultimately, we would like to lead Acadiana and our surrounding areas/communities into a brighter, better future — a future that involves pride, a continued unique culture and extraordinary young professionals working together toward a better Acadiana.