Hotel and motel receipts from Lafayette Parish topped an all-time high in 2021 as the industry took steps toward recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Thanks to a growing youth sports market and Hurricane Ida hitting the southeastern part of the state, hotel/motel receipts topped $101.2 million last year, according to data released by the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.
The total was a 17% bump from the pandemic-stressed year of 2020 but was also well above the 2014 total of $86.2 million in room night revenue in 2014, data shows.
The biggest months came in September and October in the aftermath of Ida when it struck Louisiana on Aug. 29 and hotels in the parish and across Acadiana were booked nearly solid. Receipts from September topped $14 million, the highest of the year, followed by $11 million in October.
“Looking at the data, we still would have set a record without the hurricanes,” Berthelot said. “It wouldn’t have been by as large of a margin. Just a lot of big events we were able to attract people this past year in addition to the normal traffic we get. Youth sports were really strong in the summer.”
How much of the increased receipts is due to rising cost of a room night is undetermined. But the area had increased occupancy rates compared to 2020, particularly in the early days of the pandemic that year. Every month last year except for September and October – the months of hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020 – the occupancy rates outpaced the year prior, data shows.
From March until July the occupancy rate was well above 60% thanks to sporting events such as the Little League state championships, the 4 PONY Baseball and Softball World Series and the True Talent Football Showcase – all which accounted for 10,000 visitors, LCVC officials said.
In July the Louisiana Rural Water Association held its annual meeting in Lafayette, which was also a big draw for the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton Lafayette, general manager Jimmy Thackston said. The DoubleTree got spillover from the Hilton Garden Inn next door.
“That was one of the reasons why our July was so good,” he said. “The year for us was up and down. We had a very nice summer with the baseball teams. The activity from the youth sports was really good. We did have our best July, our best November and our best December as far as room revenue goes.”
August, he noted, was terrible after the delta variant of COVID-19 swept through the state. But numbers picked back up by the end of the year. Parishwide sales hit $7.3 million in December, which may be the most ever reported, Berthelot said.
Hotel recovery has been sporadic around the state, with the New Orleans area still in recovery but the Lake Charles area still “has so many different issues,” Berthelot said. Nationwide, the industry is expected to move closer to pre-pandemic numbers this year as the industry is adjusting to changing travel patterns.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association’s state of the industry report in January addressed the bleisure traveler — a blending of the business and leisure traveler — as a trend to watch this year.
The midweek business travel, Thackston noted, has not returned to pre-COVID numbers.
“Those local businesses that bring rooms tow town during the week, it’s still not like what it used to be,” he said. “They’re still doing a lot of things virtual. Weekends are good, but midweek, there’s not enough volume to support the number of hotels that we have.”
The closure of two large hotels in 2020 may have corrected the market, Berthelot noted, with the average daily rate at the highest it’s been in years.
“We were over built not on the full-service side but on the limited-service side,” he said. “Our rate is really strong compared to how it’s been in the past.”