Hobby Lobby will raise its minimum wage for full-time employees to $17 an hour starting Oct. 1, company officials said Monday.
The Oklahoma City-based company, which has stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, will raise its wage after bumping it up to $15 in 2014, well before other retailers made similar moves, company officials said in a statement. It first raised its minimum wage in 2009.
“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green said.