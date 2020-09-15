ACA.acadiana.04.043020
Customers walk out of Hobby Lobby with their purchases Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Hobby Lobby will raise its minimum wage for full-time employees to $17 an hour starting Oct. 1, company officials said Monday.

The Oklahoma City-based company, which has stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, will raise its wage after bumping it up to $15 in 2014, well before other retailers made similar moves, company officials said in a statement. It first raised its minimum wage in 2009.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” Hobby Lobby founder and CEO David Green said.

