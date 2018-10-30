A boutique inside the St. Christopher College Enterprise Business Center in Carencro opened Friday after its owner took a "leap of faith" to own her own business.

Feh'De Shoetique, 3419 NW Evangeline Thruway, Suite B2, is a women's boutique that offers shoes, earrings and other fashion accessories, under owner Antoinette Randall. She also plans to sell men's fashion accessories and shoes by some time early next year.

"We're starting small, but I'm doing it my way," Randall said. "I try every product myself before I order it for the store. If it's shoes, I make sure they won't just fall apart. If I wouldn't wear it, it isn't on these shelves."

Randall chose the name Feh'De because "fede" means "faith" in Italian and she was putting her faith in God for things would work out. She is also a nurse, a mother of four and an Army veteran.

"I'm super, super excited to be able to serve Acadiana again," she said. "I served my country and now I can serve everyone small and local. I like small and local businesses because it keeps our dollar in the community. Everything's definitely coming along."