New commercial
STRUCTURE SHELL: 1501 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Campion Devco LLC, owner and applicant; Bayern Group LLC, contractor; $750,000.
Commercial additions, alterations
OFFICE BUILDING: 200 Corporate Blvd., Lafayette; SCP Health, owner; John Chase, applicant; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $1,189,478.
OTHER: 200 Corporate Blvd., Lafayette; Schumacher Home Office, owner; description, north wing interior renovation; John Chase, applicant; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $758,341.
GENERAL RETAIL: 3211 Louisiana Ave., 108, Lafayette; Kay/Zales Jewelers, owner; Amy Hodgson, applicant; Jag Building Group Inc., contractor; $190,000.
OTHER: 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Englewood Plaza LLC, owner; description, banquet hall assembly — The Truss Room; Poche' Prouet Associates, applicant; Southwest Contractors LLC, contractor; $284,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 120 E. Gloria Switch Road, Lafayette; Lowes Home Centers Inc. No. 618, owner; description, garden center outdoor expansion; Collins and Arnold Construction Co. LLC, applicant and contractor; $180,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 2901 Johnston St., No. 200, Lafayette; David Landry, owner; description, Spartan Energy A&M Commerce; James O. Ziler, applicant; Ducharme Brothers Inc., contractor; $51,000.
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 1016 SW Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Daniel Miller, owner; website error prevented access to information; $6,500.
OTHER: 4303 Moss St., Lafayette; Sangam Development, owner; Terry Martin, applicant; self, contractor; $0.
RESTAURANT: 555 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Vestal Restaurant, owner; Ryan Trahan, applicant; Frontline Construction LLC, contractor; $0.
OTHER: 6412 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Broussard; Coastal Fire And Ice, applicant; Commercial Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $217,800.
New houses
3113 Riceland Road, Rayne; C Mac Construction; $346,500.
114 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $220,500.
536 Piat Road, Youngsville; Platinum Homes; $486,000.
101 Ember Grove Crossing, Lafayette; Drenkorp LLC; $270,000.
219 Emile Drive, Lafayette; Cody Prejean; $436,500.
305 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Ray Built Quality Homes LLC; $211,500.
116 Spider Lily Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $243,000.
118 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
311 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $189,000.
106 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $283,500.
129 Croft Row, Lafayette; AM Design Inc.; $270,000.
109 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $234,000.
217 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
107 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $265,500.
221 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $279,000.
103 S. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; Becc Enterprises LLC; $315,000.
207 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $274,500.
223 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $311,500.
303 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $283,500.
227 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
305 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.