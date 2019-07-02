The Lafayette Chuck E. Cheese, 3555 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, will soon be finished with renovations, which will include a LED dance floor.
The restaurant has added new furniture, new tiles and carpet, bathroom renovations, digital menus and an updated sign and paint outside the restaurant, company officials said Monday. The renovations cost $341,279, according to a building permit issued May 20.
The dance floor, which is being installed at many of the company's 600 locations, will trigger different animations and lights. The location will add new video games July 17, company officials said.
The restaurant will also remove of the last Chuck E. Cheese animatronic from the restaurant. In a 2017 Eater article, Chuck E. Cheese CEO Tom Leverton said they were removing the animatronics because kids stopped watching the performances and were sometimes terrified of them.
Animatronic bands and characters were first made popular by Showbiz Pizza in the 1970s and was brought over to Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Time Theatre when it was bought by the company in 1977.
