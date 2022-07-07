Waitr is partnering with a Wisconsin-based distribution and logistics software firm to expand its delivery services to auto parts and electrical products, and more offerings could be on the way.
Waitr — which now calls itself “Waitr powered by ASAP” as it begins to roll out its new name — has enlisted the help of Elite EXTRA, whose existing business partners include Uber, Lyft, Shopify and Panasonic, among others. A news release said the partnership will open the door for the Lafayette-based company to deliver items across more than 80 industries.
The company expects to begin auto parts deliveries next week in multiple U.S. cities, though it did not say which ones. A Waitr spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment. Delivery of electrical products is also coming down the pipeline.
Waitr has been adding to its roster of offerings to boost its slumping financial performance. It has inked deals with 7-Eleven and Panera Bread, as well as Inspire Brands, a restaurant company that owns Buffalo Wild Wings, Sonic, Dunkin Donuts and a host of other national chains. The company has also added grocery delivery and has explored cannabis services.
“As we’ve begun to take steps to transition the business to a ‘deliver anything’ model, that provides delivery of food, alcohol, convenience, grocery and more, we’re extremely proud to announce our partnership with Elite EXTRA. This will help position the company to provide more earning opportunities to our vast driver base,” Waitr CEO and Chairman Carl Grimstad said in a statement. “It’s essential to meet the demands of our customers, giving them speedy access to products from any type of business.”
Shares of Waitr were down 3 cents, or 11.2%, to close Thursday at 24 cents.