Workforce shortages, supply chain struggles, rising home prices, electric grid hardening, higher education funding — all of those factors will play a role in shaping Louisiana’s success or failure in 2022, state economic leaders said Friday during The Advocate’s 2022 Louisiana Economic Outlook Summit.
The event brought together five panelists to touch on various sectors of Louisiana’s multifaceted economy. Economic development, heavy industry, real estate, universities and utilities were all represented.
There is plenty of reason for optimism in 2022, panelists said, but key hurdles need to be cleared to push the state forward.
The discussion was moderated by Judi Terzotis, president and publisher of The Advocate, The Times-Picayune and The Acadiana Advocate, and Executive Editor Peter Kovacs. It was sponsored by Entergy and the Audubon Nature Institute.
Here are the top predictions from our panel of experts.
Skilled workforce needed to move projects forward
Amid a backdrop of troubling times in 2020 and 2021, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson shared a rosy outlook for the state heading into 2022.
Pierson said the state saw $20 billion worth of capital project investments in 2021 despite the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and severe weather events.
Continued investment will be crucial, particularly through federal dollars that have flowed since the pandemic began, Pierson said. He noted two Build Back Better awards that the state secured in December and said Louisiana has applied to the U.S. Treasury Department for funds through the American Rescue Plan.
“We want to continue this great momentum that we established in 2021, which is really quite remarkable,” Pierson said. “And I don’t say remarkable lightly.”
The keys to move those projects forward, Pierson said, is developing and recruiting a workforce to meet job needs and investing in broadband to allow people to work remotely as needed.
“That’s going to continue to be a pressure, this competition for talent across the U.S. and the globe,” he said.
Supply chain quandaries loom large
Speaking of workforces, the state’s industrial workers have fared as well as possible so far during the pandemic thanks to social distancing measures and restricted facility access, said Greg Bowser, president and CEO of the Louisiana Chemical Association.
“We hope that this will continue, but from an industry perspective, we’ve been doing fine with our employees,” he said.
Bowser added, however, the omicron strain of the coronavirus is concerning, and that maintenance contractors are struggling to keep workers.
Perhaps the greatest challenge ahead is ongoing supply chain woes, including skyrocketing shipping costs. Bowser said those costs are three to four times higher than the beginning of the pandemic and could be a factor that prevents capital projects from getting off the ground.
Bowser called for greater certainty with Louisiana’s tax code, including the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program.
He said Gov. John Bel Edwards’ move several years ago to add local input to the process is good, but “it takes you a little longer to get it” and “we just have to figure out a way to put more certainty in the process.”
Hardening grid will take time, money
With a slew of storms hitting Louisiana in the last two years, the need to harden the state’s electric grid is more important than ever, said Philip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana.
The six storms that battered the state in 2020, most notably Hurricane Laura, as well as 2021’s Hurricane Ida and February’s ice storm inflicted roughly $4.5 billion in damage, May said. Ida alone knocked down 30,000 utility poles.
“We believe the frequency and the intensity of such events are likely to increase over time,” he said. “Our view of how we need to upgrade our grid … needs to be moved at a faster pace.”
However, doing so will take time because of the high costs associated with repairs and replacements. Entergy has 35,00 miles of distribution lines and 6,000 miles of transmission lines alone.
“We have to be thoughtful about the cost to replace that,” he said.
May said Entergy will continue to lobby Congress for additional federal aid to help defray those costs so customers won’t see higher rates. The utility titan will also apply for federal funds from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, or BRIC.
Home sales hot, but buyer destinations are uncertain
Rising sales are burning up real estate markets nationally and locally, said Lacey Conway, president and CEO of Latter and Blum Inc., a New Orleans-based real estate giant with offices across the state.
“It’s been pretty exciting for anybody in real estate,” she said. “Exhausting at times.”
At the national level, home sales are at their highest level in 15 years, driven in part by mortgage rates hovering around 3%, Conway said. Realtors have seen similar trends in Louisiana, and inventory shortages can lead to a single house receiving up to 20 offers.
Conway said the market has likely reached “peak velocity,” though homebuyers are still keen on making a move thanks to the low interest rates.
“It is pushing people to say, ‘I want to make that move, I want to buy that house before (the rates) go up even more,’” she said.
Where people will buy or build is the looming question, Conway said.
Demand for homes is high, but home builders are working through staffing shortages that could prevent new homes from coming online. Quality-of-life factors are also at play, particularly rising homicide rates in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
“Anybody who lives in the region feels like the crime is out of control,” she said. “And I know we’re addressing it.”
Higher ed research investment needed
Louisiana must invest in higher education research to move the state’s economy and workforce forward, LSU President William Tate said.
American higher education institutions have generated nearly 400,000 patents in the last 20 years, Tate said. Research also leads to a roughly $600 billion impact on the U.S. gross domestic product annually, including $6 billion annually at LSU.
He said LSU is falling behind Southeastern Conference peers such as the University of Georgia and University of Kentucky in reaping the benefits of investing in research.
Tate highlighted five areas of focus for investment: agriculture and biotechnology, cyber security, ocean and coastal science, carbon capture technology and cancer research.
Making investments in those areas “would really change what is happening here and really keep more people in this state to work,” he said.
Tate added that lower barriers to entry — namely, a decreased emphasis on standardized test scores — has led to an increase in applicants to higher education institutions.
“When we provide greater access, these students not only add value from an economic perspective, they’re actually more inclined to engage in democratic practices as citizens,” he said.