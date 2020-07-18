Pizzaville USA has bought the old Bisbano’s Pizza location in Lafayette and could reopen it next week.

The Carencro-based restaurant, which will soon open a Youngsville location, announced Friday in a Facebook post its plans to move into the location at 1540 Johnston St.

The transaction came from a conversation between Pizzaville USA owner John Mouisset and Bisbano’s owner George Petro after the two had lunch there, marketing manager Logan McGahhey said.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It’s unknown when Bisbano’s closed.

“He was ready to get out of the business, so that was that,” McGahhey said. “We feel that the location is prime and we hope to bring out its full potential.”

The new owners will open by the time students return to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Aug. 17, McGahhey said. They will then do renovation on the building’s cellar to turn it into a craft cockctail bar and live entertainment venue for small musical acts, standup comedy and possibly trivia nights.

Bisbano’s first opened in the 1970s after the owners bought and renovated a burned out building. It was later the subject of a federal lawsuit in 2015 for refusing to make its entrance and bathrooms handicapped accessible.