The number of homes sold Lafayette Parish and in Acadiana for September fell below last year’s totals for the first time since January as the available number of properties continues to shrink.

Monthly data from Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting shows that 585 homes were sold in the region last month, down from the 615 sold a year in September 2020, while the number of homes sold in Lafayette Parish ended at 395, just below the 400 sold a year ago. It’s only the second month since the market and others like it across the country took off in the early months of the pandemic last spring when interest rates on a home mortgage fell to historic lows.

The number of new listings in September also dipped in the parish and the region last month, the first time that’s happened since February. While the cumulative totals in sales and new listings still remain significantly ahead of last year’s pace, the lack of inventory is starting to play a more significant role, Bacque noted.

At the end of September, the region had 1,016 active listings on the market, he noted, which equals to a 1.6-month supply of homes. That’s a huge drop from the 2,749 homes that were on the market at the end of the year 2017, which equals a 6.6-month of supply.

“The primary cause is increased demand,” Bacque wrote. “But also contributing was the two-year decline in the number of new listings coming on the market. During 2018 a record-setting 8,353 new listings came on the market.”

Sales remain 23% of last year’s pace, however, with sales expected to top 7,000 for the first time ever in the region. In Lafayette Parish, sales are 27.5% ahead of last year’s pace, which points to a decrease in home sales outside Lafayette Parish compared to a year ago.

Pending sales for September were down from a year ago in Lafayette Parish just slightly but ahead for the region.

“You’ve got some sellers that are pricing unrealistically because there’s nothing else out there,” said Robbie Breaux with EXP Realty. “What’s happening is if it doesn’t check off all the boxes for the buyer, they’re sitting on the sidelines waiting. People aren’t desperate enough to go into multiple offers on something that needs work.”

But it may not a fair comparison of last month to a year ago, Breaux noted – “We’re comparing apples to basketballs,” he said – since the inventory has dipped 40% compared to a year ago.

The market remains “crazy,” as Bacque noted, with how much sales have increased this year due to the flood of buyers on the market. Other indicators of how strong the year has been? Houses have stayed on the market for an average of 49 days in the region and 38 days in Lafayette Parish, well below last year’s average of 88 days in the region and 78 days in Lafayette Parish.

Homes have sold for 98% of the listed price in the region and in Lafayette Parish, up nearly 1 percentage point from a year ago.

“The changing demographics caused by the maturing post-baby boom generations is sparking a first-time buyer surge not seen since the 1970-80’s,” Bacque wrote. “A historically low interest rate policy environment initiated by the Federal Reserve Board during the Great Recession and enhanced in response to the pandemic has also stoked the demand side. Lastly, the Covid shut-in and shut down also influenced the demand for housing that was more adaptable to our emerging COVID environment.”