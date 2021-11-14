Broussard chamber wins state award
The Broussard Chamber of Commerce was named Small Chamber of the Year by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives.
The chamber was one of four honored by an out-of-state panel of judges, made up of current chamber executives. Chamber leaders submitted examples of growth and progress in the areas of community, organizational and professional development over the past 12 months.
“On behalf of my staff, board and members, I am excited to accept this award,” said Stacy Romero, chamber president and CEO. “I am constantly impressed by the perseverance of those involved with our chamber and want to express my sincere thanks to everyone who supports me and my organization. I remain committed to serving Broussard at the highest level possible.”
Waitr 3Q net income tops $12 million
Waitr posted a profit of $12.3 million in net income in the third quarter, more than doubling its net income from a year ago.
On a per-share basis, the Lafayette-based, on-demand ordering and delivery service had a net income of 9 cents per share, compared with 4 cents a year ago.
Revenue, which comes from transaction fees paid by participating restaurants, grocery stores and customers, was down to $43.4 million after posting $52.7 million a year ago. For the year, revenue is at $143.5 million, down from the $157.5 million reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million, up from $2.5 million last quarter.
“We continue to recover from the third quarter hurricanes that affected our core southeast markets and financial results,” said CEO Carl Grimstad. “Our strategy is to expand our ecosystem, which today is comprised of our restaurants, diners and independent contractor drivers through the enhancement of our platforms and providing additional products and services.”
Waitr has acquired three payment companies and continues to form partnerships with national restaurant brands, including a recent agreement with Denny’s.
brandRUSSO to hold podcasting marathon Tuesday
Jaci Russo, CEO of brandRUSSO strategic branding agency, will hold a podcast marathon on Tuesday as part of National Entrepreneurs Day.
Russo interview business owners and discuss challenges, triumphs and how they built their businesses from the beginning.
“As an entrepreneur myself, I understand how challenging it can be to not only start a business but also keep it running,” Russo said. “These are going to be some interesting conversations, and I am looking forward to having them.”
To listen, go to facebook.com/brandrusso or by subscribing to the Razor Branding Podcast at razorbranding.org.
Guests and times include:
- Jady Regard, CEO of Cane River Pecans, 8:30 a.m.
- Boyer Derise, founder/CEO of Good Eats Kitchen, 9 a.m.
- Dan Jurek, founder and director at Pax Renewal Center, 9:30 a.m.
- Tait Martin, president and CEO of Wildcat Brothers Distilling, 10 a.m.
- Liz Moreau, CPA/partner at Broussard Poche, 10:30 a.m.
- Ben Powers, founder, owner and CCO of Developing Lafayette, 11 a.m.
- Scott Lavergne, CEO of Enterprise Data Concepts, 11:30 a.m.
- Dan Regard, president and CEO of iDiscovery Solutions, 12:30 p.m.
- Monica Rougeau, owner and president of Elevare, 1:30 p.m.
- Christl Mahfouz, founder and board chair at Ace Specialties, 2 p.m.
- Megan Klock, director of operations at Ruffino's Restaurant, 2:30 p.m.
- Hunter and Renae Trahan, owner/president and managing partner at All Star Signs and Specialties, 3:30 p.m.
- Destin Ortego, executive director at Opportunity Machine, 4 p.m.
LHC Group closes deal
LHC Group has finalized its acquisition of 47 Brookdale Health Care Services agencies from the recently formed home health, hospice and outpatient therapy venture between HCA Healthcare and Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
The purchase agreements were initially announced by the Lafayette-based home health company in September.
The acquired assets include 23 home health locations, 11 hospice and 13 therapy agencies across 22 states — a significant expansion of LHC Group’s nationwide footprint, resources, and service capabilities. The agencies are not located in areas served by HCA Healthcare and will continue operating at their current locations under their existing brands.
With this closing, LHC Group marks its initial entry into two new states — Minnesota and New Mexico — and expands its service areas in 20 states where the company already operates.