Although Black History Month has come and gone, an Acadiana group is hoping to keep Black-owned businesses top of mind this spring with a game of bingo.
Shop Blacklisted is preparing to launch a monthlong challenge called #BlacklistedBingo that will encourage Acadiana residents to support participating businesses for a chance to win cash and gift certificates.
"We created the name," says Shop Blacklisted cofounder Karnina King. "But the idea is not anything new. It's been going on in other places like Dallas and Atlanta. They've had real successful bingo games."
King created Shop Blacklisted in 2015 as a Black business directory and network for Black business owners. She recently has been looking for additional ways to support businesses aside from through Shop Blacklisted's website and app.
"We want the community to support Black businesses not only during Black History Month," King said. "We want the community to see supporting Black businesses as a lifestyle, not only in times of trouble or when people are boycotting bigger companies and things like that. Supporting Black businesses sturgeons and empowers the local community."
#BlacklistedBingo has a simple concept.
Anyone can pick up a bingo card at a participating business or download a card at the event's website to participate in the game, which runs March 15 through April 16.
After completing enough squares to score a bingo, a player can enter a weekly drawing for $100 cash and gift certificate prizes. There will also be a final drawing at the end of the monthlong event for $500 cash for all players who have blacked out their cards.
King is currently recruiting businesses to participate in the game, which she's hoping to bring back regularly after the inaugural event.
Each business can decide what kind of task a person must complete for its bingo square. It could be purchasing breakfast at a restaurant, spending $10 at a shop or even liking a business on Facebook.
"We want to make it to where people can actually win a bingo," King said. "We want to make it fair to where the participants can actually win prizes."
Businesses pay $150 to participate in the bingo campaign. It's free for anyone to play the game.
Learn more at blacklistedbingo.org.