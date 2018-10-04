Bruce Gaudin will be honored as the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for St. Landry Parish, an honor presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) and Hancock Whitney Bank, during a Nov. 15 luncheon at the Cajundome Convention Center.

The St. Martinville has been an active member of the Opelousas Rotary Club since 1977 when he set up a practice there and has been involved in all aspects of his Rotary Club for four decades. He is current chairman of the club's annual television auction that raises $40,000 per year and benefits local organizations such as Hope for Opelousas, CASA, the Boys and Girls Club, the Opelousas-Eunice Public Library, the Refinery, the Cerebral Palsy Clinic and the Boy Scouts Swamp Base Project.

Gaudin contributes to the Desormeaux Foundation, the Bishops Services Appeal, the Carmelite Monastery, the LSU Foundation, the Disch Declouet Center, the Orphan Train Museum and other local causes.

“It’s up to us to give back,” he said. “Your community gives you a lot. You are successful in business because of your community. So you can’t just take it all. You have to give something back.”

He was named Citizen of the Year by the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce in 2016. He also served on the board of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce, Opelousas Main Street and the Opelousas-Eunice Public Library and was co-chairman of the Citizens Coalition for a St. Landry Parish Library System.

Leaders in Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals or couples from each of the eight parishes of CFA’s primary service area who have made a philanthropic impact in their communities through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting substantial contributions for nonprofits, churches or schools.