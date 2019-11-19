A spokesperson for Frank's International is reporting layoffs at its Lafayette facility.
Spokeswoman Alison Greene says there are about 600 employees at that location, and a "small percentage" of them were terminated.
According to Greene, the reason for the layoffs is because of Frank's "company-wide profitability improvement project."
The layoffs are apart of the broader efforts to streamline their organization.
Earlier this month, the company reported a 10% decrease in revenue for the quarter and a net loss of $23.8 million.