ACA.frankslayoffs.100616
Buy Now

The Frank's International facility is pictured Wednesday, October 5, 2016, in Lafayette, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

A spokesperson for Frank's International is reporting layoffs at its Lafayette facility.

Spokeswoman Alison Greene says there are about 600 employees at that location, and a "small percentage" of them were terminated.

Services set for Donald Mosing, longtime leader of Frank’s, UL benefactor

According to Greene, the reason for the layoffs is because of Frank's "company-wide profitability improvement project."

The layoffs are apart of the broader efforts to streamline their organization.

Earlier this month, the company reported a 10% decrease in revenue for the quarter and a net loss of $23.8 million.

Frank's International to lay off more workers, including some in Lafayette

View comments