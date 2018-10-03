Cyril and Lydia Guidry will be presented the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for St. Martin Parish, an honor presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) and Hancock Whitney Bank, during a Nov. 15 awards luncheon.

The Guidrys have been married for 51 years, and as their business has grown, so has their philanthropy since moving to the parish 45 years ago. They have given time and resources to St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church and the Diocese of Lafayette for four decades.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Guidrys have supported Cathedral Carmel School and St. Thomas More High School where their grandchildren attend school and made contributions to other charities such as Food for the Poor, Salvation Army, Home for the Holidays, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Lafayette Ballet Theatre and Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Cyril Guidry is a veteran and an avid supporter of The Wounded Warrior Project and the Independence Fund.

Leaders in Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals or couples from each of the eight parishes of CFA’s primary service area who have made a philanthropic impact in their communities through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting substantial contributions for nonprofits, churches or schools.

“Our annual Leaders in Philanthropy Awards Luncheon is an appropriate way to recognize those who have contributed so much to our communities through charitable giving or philanthropic work,” said Raymond J. Hébert, CFA President and CEO. “We appreciate the community’s help in identifying worthy recipients through this nominations process.”