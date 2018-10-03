Cyril and Lydia Guidry will be presented the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for St. Martin Parish, an honor presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) and Hancock Whitney Bank, during a Nov. 15 awards luncheon.
The Guidrys have been married for 51 years, and as their business has grown, so has their philanthropy since moving to the parish 45 years ago. They have given time and resources to St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church and the Diocese of Lafayette for four decades.
The Guidrys have supported Cathedral Carmel School and St. Thomas More High School where their grandchildren attend school and made contributions to other charities such as Food for the Poor, Salvation Army, Home for the Holidays, St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Lafayette Ballet Theatre and Acadiana Center for the Arts.
Cyril Guidry is a veteran and an avid supporter of The Wounded Warrior Project and the Independence Fund.
Leaders in Philanthropy Awards are presented annually to outstanding individuals or couples from each of the eight parishes of CFA’s primary service area who have made a philanthropic impact in their communities through substantial charitable contributions to or by attracting substantial contributions for nonprofits, churches or schools.
“Our annual Leaders in Philanthropy Awards Luncheon is an appropriate way to recognize those who have contributed so much to our communities through charitable giving or philanthropic work,” said Raymond J. Hébert, CFA President and CEO. “We appreciate the community’s help in identifying worthy recipients through this nominations process.”
Acadiana business today: Soggy weather hurting state's soybean crop; New short-term health products hit market in Louisiana
A run of humid, wet weather is devastating Louisiana's soybean crop and will lead to "countless acres" of farmland going unharvested, LSU AgCe…
Several new short-term insurance plans are hitting the market in Louisiana, two months after the Trump administration issued a rule expanding …
Toys "R" Us making a comeback? Court filings this week say that could be the case, CNN Money report says
According to a CNN Money report Wednesday morning, owners of the company’s remaining assets are looking into restarting the business along wit…
The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday declined to override Mayor-President Joel Robideaux’s vetoes of the council’s previous moves to s…
U.S. exports of natural gas more than doubled in the first half of 2018, driven largely by Louisiana's Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas facil…
Cyril and Lydia Guidry will be presented the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for St. Martin Parish, an honor presented by Community Foundat…