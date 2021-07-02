City officials in Carencro want to bring Lafayette Transit Service buses to their city, a move that could address workforce concerns at the Amazon fulfillment center.
The city council approved a resolution during its meeting last month to enter negotiations with Lafayette Consolidated Government to establish a route in the city that could connect with the current route that extends to a stop near the Gloria Switch exit on Interstate 49.
The push to bring public transit to Carencro began a couple years ago before the Amazon announcement, said Sara Gary, transportation director with the Acadiana Planning Commission. But transportation officials with the online retail giant have inquired about the possibility of having a service available for any of the estimated 500 people it will employ.
Just over half of respondents to an APC survey indicated they would utilize a bus service if it was available in Carencro, Gary said.
“As you become more urban, there’s more of a need for more public transit,” she said. “Right now if people need to go somewhere, they’re either having to walk, bike or rely on a family member. They may be paying a family member or taking a taxi cab or Uber or Lyft. We did surveys of LTS customers, and their No. 1 reason for riding the bus was work.”
No routes or stops have been established, but a route presented to the council runs from the stop in front of Lowe’s on Gloria Switch Road north along the east I-49 Service Road to Hector Connoly Road and then west into the city.
Amazon’s facility will workers arriving for day shifts from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and night shifts that run from 6:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., Gary said. LTS buses begin operation at 5:45 a.m., transit manager Mike Mitchell said.
Public transit works with Amazon in other cities where it has a facility, Mayor Glenn Brasseaux said.
“They would definitely like to have it,” he said. “I do see a few people (now) who do walk from the park on North University (Avenue) all the way across the interstate to work at Popeye’s or some of those (nearby) places. I see the same people all the time. It’s obvious they don’t have transportation. If there’s a need and we’re not serving the community, then we need to step up and do it.”
The discussion for public transit dates back to 2018 when the APC did a pilot program that offered service to Crowley and between there and Lafayette, Gary said. Subsequent surveys more than 600 homes in the area without vehicles and that 53% of respondents said they would utilize the service if it was established in Carencro.
Those in favor indicated they would likely use it between 6 and 10 a.m. weekdays for either errands, getting to and from work or for medical or dental appointments.
City officials would pay about $100 an hour for the service and can choose as many as 24 round trips a day down to eight per day. Brasseaux said they are pursuing grant options to help cover the costs.
“There is a considerable area where they do have quite a few houses that have zero-car households,” Gary said. “I think there are a lot of people in the town whether they’re going to Amazon or any other job that would use this service. It’s going to take some time to build up the trust with the riders. With any new route, it’s kind of the same progression.”