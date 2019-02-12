Charles Fenstermaker has been named president of C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC.
The announcement was made by Chairman and CEO Bill Fenstermaker.
Charles Fenstermaker, who has served as chief financial officer since 2016, is the grandson of company founder Charles Howard Fenstermaker Jr., who created the business in 1950 as a small surveying and mapping firm in New Iberia. The company grew and diversified to include engineering, environmental consulting and advanced technology services with eight office locations in Louisiana and Texas.
Charles Fenstermaker joined the family-owned business in 1996 as a field surveyor. He has held several positions within the firm, giving him an in-depth perspective of all areas of the business, including survey technician and GIS technician. In 2005, he was promoted to human resources manager, then director of human resources; in 2006 to director of Houston operations; in 2010 to assistant to the president; in 2012 to director of administrative operations; in 2013 to assistant chief financial officer; and in 2016 to chief financial officer.
He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and Master of Business Administration from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
