One Acadiana is offering disposable face masks Thursdays for businesses in preparation for reopening.
The agency is partnering with Mask On Every Face LLC to provide masks for businesses to distribute to employees as businesses start to reopen following the COVID-19 shutdown, One Acadiana officials announced Wednesday.
Boxes of 50 masks are available for $25 plus sales tax, and all orders must be placed in person at the drive-thru line at 1-4 p.m. oustide One Acadiana’s officers, 804 E. St. Mary Blvd. Masks will be sold to businesses only.