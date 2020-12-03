Our Lady of Lourdes President Bryan Lee has accepted an executive leadership position with Bon Secours Mercy Health in Virginia, according to a statement from Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. A selection committee that includes several Lafayette leaders has been selected to choose a replacement to direct regional operations. Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Clowers will serve as Interim Market President upon Lee’s departure in mid-December and during the search process, according to the statement.
“We are extremely grateful for Bryan Lee and his servant leadership to further both this hospital and our community," said Bryan Hanks, chairman of the OLOL board of directors. "We have always seen great promise in him and wish him well. Bryan has assembled a tremendous executive team at Our Lady of Lourdes and we have full confidence in Jennifer Clowers to lead the organization forward as we select a new President.”
Lee joined the organization almost four years ago. Under his leadership, OLOL expanded its Acadiana footprint with the acquisition of Women’s & Children’s Hospital, development of an Emergency Room in Scott, four new Lourdes Urgent Care locations and further alignment of Lourdes Heart Hospital.
“The strategic growth of our Acadiana ministry is particularly notable under Bryan’s leadership. His thoughtful and collegial style will be missed. Our well wishes and prayers are with him as he makes this career move,” said Dr. Richard Vath, chief executive officer of the hospital system.