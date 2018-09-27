A Breaux Bridge-based private school is moving into a spot at Northgate Mall.

T.M. Landry College Prep will move into a 33,000-square-foot space in the southeast corner of the building in the former Transcom building, mall manager Lisa Champagne said.

School and mall officials worked on the deal for six to seven months before reaching an agreement. The building has been vacant since Transcom, a call center, closed in 2010.

“There’s not a lot of construction they need to do in there,” Champagne said. “It shouldn’t take long once they get started.”

According to its website, the school, which was established in 2005, is an independent, co-educational year-round college preparatory school. It offers a curriculum that goes “well beyond state and national standards” to challenge all students and give them an opportunity to reach their full potential.

The school gained national recognition last year when two brothers who were students there appeared on "The Ellen Show" after they were accepted to Harvard and Stanford. The school has early decision week, which seniors begin receiving news about their college acceptance letters and each moment is captured on video.

Efforts to reach school director Mike Landry were unsuccessful.

The move fills a large vacancy at Northgate Mall, which has lost anchor tenants in recent years. The mall’s owners, Brother’s Food Mart of Gretna, is investing in the property, Champagne said.

The mall now houses local businesses and recently hosted a pop-up shop for local entrepreneurs.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Champagne said. "We’re kind of taking it one step at a time and getting it back on track. We’re always looking for more retail. We’re trying to get a community center there. We kind of have to think outside the box and give the community what they need.”