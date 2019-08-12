The United Way of Acadiana will recognize 10 women for its 20th annual Women Who Mean Business Awards at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the River Oaks Ballroom, 520 E. Kaliste Saloom Road.

The event is a way for the agency to recognize the accomplishments of women who have made significant impacts in their workplaces and communities through entrepreneurship, professionalism, civic engagement and community leadership.

Honorees include: 

  • Clara Baudoin, trailblazer
  • Christa Billeaud, Lafayette Parish
  • Elizabeth Brooks, Lafayette Parish
  • Anya Burgess, St. Martin Parish
  • Kim Cummins, Acadia Parish
  • Shannon Seiler Dartez, Lafayette Parish
  • Bobbie DeCuir, Lafayette Parish
  • Anne Falgout, Vermilion Parish
  • Emily Hamner, Lafayette Parish
  • Jan Risher, Lafayette Parish

To register for the event, click here

Email Adam Daigle at adaigle@theadvocate.com.

