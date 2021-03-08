The number of available homes for sale in the Acadiana region continues to dwindle after the number of homes sold last month skyrocketed again.
Now in the third year of a strengthening market but nine months after the market went into overdrive caused by rock bottom interest rates at the start of the pandemic, the Acadiana region has a decreasing number of new listings to hit the market, according to data compiled by Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting.
Last month the region had 524 new listings, the lowest amount reported in February in the last three years and a 22% drop from a year ago. Of that total, just 344 were in Lafayette Parish, and the number of existing homes listed for sale so far this year is down 20%.
The ratio of new listings to homes sold in Lafayette Parish so far in 2021 is 1.2:1, the lowest at this point since at least 2014, data shows. It just below 1.5:1 this point last year and was at 2:1 in 2016.
“The biggest challenge remains the lack of available inventory of homes for sale that is now impacting virtually every parish in Acadiana and every price quadrant,” Bacque wrote in his monthly report. “New listings throughout our region are down by over 15% for the first two months of 2021. Those parishes other than Lafayette Parish have seen a cumulative drop in new listing in excess of 25% while new listings in Lafayette Parish are down by over 8% primarily buttressed by the 33% increase in new construction listings.”
The region reported 493 homes sold last month, including 323 in Lafayette Parish, both totals far exceeding the number of homes sold a year ago. New construction in Lafayette Parish continues to have a bigger year with 91 new homes were sold last month, up 42% from a year ago, and putting the yearly total 37% from a year ago.
Resales were up 23% for the month of February and just 6% so far this year. Home sales outside of Lafayette Parish were up slightly in February but remain 3% behind last year’s pace.
Low interest rates continue to be why the market is flooded with buyers, although interest rates inched upward last week. Freddie Mac reported last week an average rage on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage topped 3% while the 15-year version was at 2.34%.
The low interest rates have allowed buyers to buy up on their purchases. The dollar volume of homes sold in the region in February topped $108 million, a 36% increase from a year ago, and the total for the year is at $204.5 million, which is 20% ahead of last year’s pace.
In Lafayette Parish, the average sale price last month was $246,353, a 6% increase from the $230,928 a year ago, data shows.