The Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce has ceased operations four years after it was established.
The chamber's board of directors announced on Oct. 12 that the organization needed to undergo a reevaluation to determine how to serve members and remain financially stable. The organization took "a pause" at midnight Oct. 13, according to the board's statement.
Chamber founder and president Debbey Ryan declined to comment for this story and referred a reporter to an attorney.
Kay Gautreaux, who has not been retained as a lawyer for Ryan or the chamber, said the chamber's end is a causality of the pandemic and members not wanting to pay additional dues to support the organization's networking events.
"It's very disappointing," Gautreaux said. "I think everyone generally is disappointed that it was closed."
The chamber website was still active as of Thursday morning, including the chamber's membership directory, but the pages with information on the board of directors and the organization's founders had been removed.
Chamber events were canceled through the end of the year with the board's October announcement.
"After a meeting of the Board of Directors of your Women’s Chamber of Commerce and an evaluation of our on-going financial needs as an organization, it has been decided that the Women’s Chamber must under-go a re-evaluation of the organization," the board's statement said. "To that end, we, as a board, have decided that effective midnight October 13, 2022, our organization will take a pause in order to complete our financial evaluation and determine how we can both serve our members at the level that you deserve and have all come to expect and still remain financially stable as an organization."
The Women's Chamber started in July 2018 and had about 500 members by November 2020.
Gautreaux was among those members. She was not a board member or privy to the conversations that took place at board meetings.
The nonprofit organization aimed to advance women in business and give a voice to their collective strength in Lafayette's economy. The key to making that happen, Ryan said in a 2020 interview, was focusing on networking and keeping membership affordable. Annual membership fees ranged from $55 to $220 for small businesses. Higher-priced corporate memberships also funded the chamber's events and offerings.
It is unclear if the organization will reform.
"We were trying to keep it open through the end of the year," Gautreaux said. "When the money wasn't there, it just couldn't continue."