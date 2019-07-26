Panera Bread will be closing its 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway location in the Ambassador Town Center near Costco on Aug. 2.

Although the traffic count for the area was what attracted them to the location, said Tom Krings, co-owner of CSC Investments, the Tennessee-based company that is the local Panera Bread franchisee, dealing with Ambassador Caffery Parkway's traffic and the difficulty of turning left from Ambassador Caffery into the shopping center and getting to the restaurant negatively affected that location's sales, he said.

"I sat through light after light myself when I tried to get there," Kring said. "It took me 15 minutes to get half a mile down Ambassador, and it was difficult to turn left. Ultimately, the sales did not materialize to support that cafe, and we hope our customers will be able to join us at our Johnston Street location."

The company, which operated the other Lafayette location at 2622 Johnston St., will moving some employees to there and has helped other it couldn't move to find new jobs.

"We're trying to help our employees where we can," he said.

The restaurant was one of many businesses to move into the 425,000-square-feet shopping center anchored by Dick's Sporting Goods and Costco in 2016.

The closure follows last week's closure of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen near the Acadiana Mall.