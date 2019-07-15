Katie Hebert - CEO of University Hospital & Clinics from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

University Hospital & Clinics CEO Katie Hebert spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently to discuss the history of UHC, which she calls the best-kept secret in local health care.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Hebert’s father, Dr. Bernard deMahy, was a third-generation physician who served as a family practitioner in St. Martinville and handled everything from setting fractures to delivering babies. Hebert grew up there as one of 12 children, and the experience of watching her dad help others inspired her to focus on health care as her vocation.

Hebert began her career as a respiratory therapist with an associate’s degree. By the time she was 27, she had three children and earned a degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana and then earned a master's degree in cardiopulmonary rehabilitation from LSU.

She worked her way up in hospital administration, having started in cardiac rehab, then spending 15 years at Dautrieve Hospital in New Iberia in various management positions. She served as administrator of Lafayette General Surgical Hospital as CEO at St. Martin Hospital until April 2015 when she joined University Hospital & Clinics as COO. She was named to her current job in September 2016.

UHC is a full-service hospital but also serves as an academic facility/teaching hospital housing 82 medical students in internal medicine, family medicine, sports medicine and a geriatrics fellowship that stay for three years. It will open an urgent care clinic in the fall.