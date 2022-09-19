The co-founders of Cajun Nation Seasoning will be among the speakers at the Innovation Speaker Series at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the LITE Center Theater.
Troy and Alfonzo Bolden and Louisiana Fine Foods Companies CEO Jim Gossen will speak at the event hosted by The LEED Center at UL. The discussion will focus on how small businesses can effectively develop products/services, build brands to effectively tell their story, and how small businesses can effectively manage within the food supply chain.
The Boldens, natives of Glencoe in St. Mary Parish, founded Cajun Nation, a Louisiana seasoning and spice company with a vision of addressing hypertension within their community. In addition to growing Cajun Nation, the brothers continue their day jobs -- Troy is a registered nurse and Alfonzo is an Industrial platform manager.
Gossen is a native Lafayette and has been a part of the seafood industry since the early 1970s. He has been a successful restauranteur, seafood process, manufacturer and distributor of Louisiana seafood.