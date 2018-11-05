The home improvement retail chain Lowe's announced Monday morning it will close 51 stores in North America, including a store in New Orleans East.
The round of closures, 20 in the U.S. and 31 in Canada, is part of a move by the company to address underperforming stores in an ongoing strategic reassessment. Many of the stores that will close, the company stated, are located within 10 miles of another Lowe's store.
Lowe's has two stores in Lafayette along with stores in Abbeville, Crowley and New Iberia.
The stores are expected to close by Feb. 1 and will have store-closings sales for most of them. Some stores in the U.S., however, will close immediately, company officials said.
The company will release third-quarter earnings later this month.