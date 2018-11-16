Louisiana-based food delivery startup Waitr has gone public on the Nasdaq stock exchange after Landcadia Holdings Inc. completed a $308 million acquisition of the firm.

Landcadia, a blank check company co-founded by Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta, changed its name to Waitr Holdings Inc. and began trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the new ticker symbol WTRH Friday. As of mid-morning, the stock was trading at just under $12 a share.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Landcadia also landed $85 million in financing from Luxor Capital Group, LP the firm said in a news release.

"Our combined expertise, experience and resources, and being a publicly-traded company will further enable us to accelerate our growth in the markets we currently serve, expand into new markets and take advantage of potential opportunistic acquisitions," said Chris Meaux, Waitr founder and CEO, in a statement.