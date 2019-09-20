LAGCOE enthusiasts met Friday at Lafayette’s Petroleum Club determined to succeed in October with the organization’s biennial, three-day show in a new, bigger venue in a different city — the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
Ensconced in Lafayette since its founding in 1953 — LAGCOE was held first at Blackham Coliseum, later at the Cajundome and Convention Center — its organizers’ hopes are that the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition will weather a continuing energy industry downturn in the Gulf of Mexico by better serving the event’s paying exhibitors.
“So there is no doubt it has been a struggle,” Angela Cring, LAGCOE executive director, said this week in discussing the 2019 LAGCOE outlook. “It has been five years since the downturn started. It has taken a toll on everybody. Everybody in the industry is doing what they need to do to survive.”
That includes LAGCOE.
LAGCOE’s board made the decision 13 months ago to move the show from Lafayette to New Orleans, which offers better flight connections, a world-class venue, more space for exhibitors and closer proximity to larger energy industry operators in the New Orleans metropolitan area. The show is scheduled for Oct. 9-11. LAGCOE will return to New Orleans in 2021, as well.
“The heart of LAGCOE remains in Lafayette,” Greg Stutes, 2019 LAGCOE chairman, said Friday. “It was hard to move to New Orleans, but there is more opportunity there.”
Stutes said that decision may be revisited as the organization reviews attendance and dollars generated. He said this year’s bottom-line results in New Orleans may be skewed by the lingering industry downturn and the organization may have a better handle on LAGCOE’s success there after the 2021 show.
“We’re always up for re-evaluation,” he said, which doesn’t preclude a return to Lafayette.
Cring said the exhibitor list is growing for 2019, reaching 277 Friday. LAGCOE has rented additional space at the Morial site to accommodate the growing number of exhibitors.
Cring declined to project attendance, but said people are registering daily.
Attendance will likely fall short of a record-setting turnout of about 17,000 in 2015 and more than 16,000 in 2017. But the 2015 turnout in Lafayette included local people from outside the industry who attended the show on its last day and the 2017 numbers included those who were attending an enhanced job fair. Neither group represented the crowd that exhibitors needed to attract.
In addition, LAGCOE this year for the first time will charge admission, starting at $35 to walk the floor and rising to $75 for attendance at additional, specific events. That in itself may limit the amount of casual attendees. There are other add-on offerings that may cost yet more.
Cring said exhibition booth space was diminished in Lafayette following Cajundome and Convention Center renovations and many exhibitors were forced to set up in recent years in the surrounding parking lot, which made their booths’ success dependent upon the whims of the weather. The move to an all-indoor venue eliminates “the risk of bad weather” for those vendors.
At the Morial venue, all exhibitions will be staged indoors. The new site offers “endless amounts of space,” she said.
LAGCOE has sold as many as 450 booth spaces before — that includes outdoors — but Cajundome renovations trimmed back booth capacity to fewer than 400.
“A lot of people in Lafayette were shocked and unhappy with the decision,” Cring said this week of the New Orleans choice. “But the majority of industry people we talked with — some in Lafayette, and all of the industry outside Lafayette — were excited about the move.
“New Orleans is just a more attractive city on an international level. There is more access to major companies. There are more operators there that are of decent size.
“With the ‘L’ in LAGCOE standing for Louisiana, we couldn’t move to Houston.”
Insights from exhibitors, she said, made a major impact on the decision to move. That, she said, was “the main driver” in the decision to move. Many exhibitors said they wanted more direct connection with company representatives that could make decisions.
“There are more larger operators in New Orleans,” Cring said, including Chevron and Shell. “Lafayette had more smaller independents.”
The impact on Lafayette was profound and immediate. Faced with the loss of LAGCOE, which Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission President and CEO Ben Berthelot called “Lafayette’s Super Bowl,” that agency scrambled to find a replacement on the 2019 schedule. LCVC landed an amateur boxing event in LAGCOE’s time frame, the Sugar Bert Boxing National Championship Qualifier, that will generate some 1,000 overnight hotel stays, fewer than the 1,700 overnight stays that LAGCOE generated but a formidable showing nonetheless. In addition, he said, Lafayette has landed an option for the national championships in the event for 2020-21.
LAGCOE’s economic impact was in the $2.5 million range, Berthelot has said, while the boxing tournament impact may be closer to $500,000.
“I was sad to see them go,” Berthelot said. “In the end, they had to make the decision that was best for them. If they don’t make enough money, we’d be glad to have them back.”
Even now, with less than three weeks remaining until LAGCOE, some bad feelings linger locally over the decision to take the show on the road. Cring said some volunteers — LAGCOE used to count on more than 300 volunteers in Lafayette – will make the trip to New Orleans. Because there is no booth setup on the grounds in New Orleans, fewer volunteers are needed.
“I’ve heard people say they’re not coming,” Cring said. “If you don’t then you don’t support the industry and the state. ‘L’ has always stood for Louisiana, since the 1950s.”
That complaint was heard Friday, but only off the record.
Cornelius Dupre of Houston-based Dupre Investments — he’s playing the ceremonial character of “LAGCOE Looey,” which is traditionally the “everyman” oil industry supporter who welcomes people to LAGCOE — said he’s eager to play that honorary role. On Friday, his “LAGCOE Looey 2019” hardhat was on display. He said many energy industry supporters have set up shop in Houston — he is among them — but not forgotten their Louisiana roots. He said he believes the show will be successful.
Meanwhile, Cring watched the numbers this week.
“It’s new. It’s different. That’s always a little nerve-wracking. I know it was the best decision,” she said. “We have to get exhibitors in front of more buyers. The best way to do that was move the show to New Orleans."