Outgoing Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux is asking the city-parish council to create six new taxing districts in the city of Lafayette to help with economic development projects.

The proposed economic development districts are Trappey's along the Vermilion River, an area identified in the Evangeline Thruway Corridor Plan as ripe for development; Northway, which includes Northgate Mall; Holy Rosary, which incorporates the former Holy Rosary Institute; Acadiana Mall; downtown; and University Gateway.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Ordinances creating six new economic development districts inside the city are on Tuesday's council agenda for introduction, with final adoption scheduled for Dec. 17, the city-parish council's final regularly scheduled meeting. The new city council will be the governing authority over the districts.

The Trappey Economic Development District will consist of about 59 acres along Evangeline Thruway near Pinhook Road, including the former Trappey's plant property, which is privately owned. The purpose is to undertake or encourage development of a multi-phased mixed-use economic development project on dormant property through revitalization of historic structures and infill construction that's expected to include commercial, residential, recreational and hospitality uses. The project also is expected to include public infrastructure improvements such as a promenade along the river, water steps, bike paths and improvements to streets, parking and drainage.

The council intends to collect a 2% sales tax and a 2% hotel occupancy tax in the new district starting July 1, with proceeds used to pay part of the costs of acquiring, designing constructing, development and operating the project.

The other five proposed districts will be assessed a 1% sales tax and 2% hotel occupancy tax starting July 1.

The Northway Economic Development District will be bounded by Sandra, East Willow and Moss streets and Northwest Evangeline Thruway, and include Northgate Mall.

The purpose of the district will be to develop multi-phased projects for economic development, eliminate blighted property, increase hotel rooms available, generate money for infrastructure and other capital development and enhance the feasibility of private sector projects primarily by focusing on development, rehabilitation, infrastructure improvements and recreation.

The Holy Rosary Institute Economic Development District will be bounded by Louisiana Avenue, Warren Street, Carmel Drive and the Webb Street coulee. The ordinance outlines a series of projects in two tiers, the first of which includes renovation and rehabilitation of the historic main Holy Rosary Institute building and chapel for a mixed use project, including driveways, parking and drainage; construction of a museum focused on African American heritage; creation of a community resource center; and creation of an urgent care and/or health care facility.

ACA.tifs.04.111919 The Holy Rosary Institute, which has been vacant and in a state of disrepair for years, is pictured Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Lafayette, La…

Holy Rosary Institute opened in 1913 as a Catholic school for African American girls, becoming co-ed in 1947. It was closed in 1993.

The Acadiana Mall Economic Development District, bordered by Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Guidry Road, Mall of Acadiana Drive and Johnston Street, would use the tax revenue to improve streets, sidewalks and lighting; improve wastewater facilities; and improve drainage and utilities.

+5 Early pieces of University Avenue corridor plans getting underway Some early pieces of plans for improvements to University Avenue are coming together, starting Monday morning when Lafayette leaders kicked of…

The University Gateway district, bordered by Renaud, Jeanne, North and South Loop streets, Hogan Drive, Evangeline Drive, Jolivet, Irene and Staten streets and Armor Avenue, would collect tax dollars to improve infrastructure and recreation, including raised medians and roundabouts, improve safety and pedestrian connectivity along the University Avenue Corridor.

The Downtown development district would collect taxes to support the economic goals of the Downtown Action Plan.