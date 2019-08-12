MidSouth Bank, based in Lafayette, expects to lay off 90 workers, according to a notice on file with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
It was not immediately clear in which cities the layoffs would occur.
Hancock Whitney is slated to acquire MidSouth in an all-stock transaction worth $214 million in a deal to close during the third quarter.
Hancock Whitney has said it is closing 8 MidSouth Bank branches across the state and one in Texas. Most of the branch closures are in Lafayette, but there is one branch closure in Baton Rouge.
MidSouth Bank had 457 employees across the company as of June 30, down from 480 workers as of March 31, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. records.
MidSouth Bank had a net loss of $3.7 million during the second quarter compared to a $1.5 million loss a year earlier. The bank spent about $1.1 million in expenses related to its acquisition by Hancock Whitney.