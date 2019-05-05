Jean-Pierre Catrou has been named business development representative for the HERO Program of New Beginnings Recovery Center in Opelousas, responsible for development and maintenance of relationships with area veterans groups and support organizations.
The Lafayette native served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1991 to 1995, including combat service in Mogadishu, Somalia, as part of Operation Restore Hope. He then pursued his college education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, concentrating his studies in nursing and psychology.
The HERO Program is staffed by mental health and substance abuse professionals. The New Beginnings campus has individual and group meeting rooms, a cafeteria and recreational facilities.
The LSU College of Agriculture recognized Julie Richard, a rice, crawfish and soybean farmer who farms 4,000 acres near Kaplan, with its Outstanding Alumni Award.
Richard has three degrees from LSU, earning a doctorate in 2009. She previously worked for the Louisiana Farm Bureau, overseeing leadership development for young farmers and ranchers.
The AgCenter also presented an Outstanding Alumni Award to Luke LaBorde, former president of Willis Group North Carolina and current instructor in the LSU School of Renewable Natural Resources. He also has three degrees from LSU, earning his doctorate after retirement.
Andrew Alvis and Matthew Braud, owners of Sustainable Harvesters, a Houston-based aquaponics lettuce company, received the Early Career Alumni Award. The agricultural business graduates said they learned a lot at LSU that helped them with their business.
Food ordering and delivery company Waitr Holdings Inc., based in Lake Charles with significant operations in Lafayette, has appointed Sue Collyns as an independent member of its board of directors and member of the board’s audit committee.
The appointment expands the size of the board to nine members. Collyns is the chief financial officer of Beachbody LLC. She served as co-founder and chief financial officer of Dun and Bradstreet Credibility Corp. and served 10 years in the restaurant sector as the chief operating officer, chief financial officer and secretary of California Pizza Kitchen. From 1995 to 2001, Collyns led both finance and operations for the Windham Hill division at Sony/BMG Entertainment. In Australia, she served as the director of planning of Lion/Pepsi’s beverage business and served at GlaxoSmithKline plc and PricewaterhouseCoopers in various financial roles.