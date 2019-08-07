LHC Group, a Lafayette-based home health and hospice services provider, posted second-quarter net income of $29.9 million, or 81 cents per share, compared to $20.7 million, or 55 cents a share, in the second quarter of 2018.
Net service revenue rose 3.2% from $502.0 million to $517.8 million.
LHC has been on an acquisition tear this year. The company has acquired or agreed to acquire 24 home health, hospice, home- and community-based service locations in seven states and the District of Columbia. The deals represent about $81 million in annualized revenue.
Shares of LHC closed at $123.40 Wednesday, up $1.67 or nearly 1.4%.