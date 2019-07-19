Gannett and GateHouse Media, two of the country's largest newspaper companies and owners of several publications in Louisiana, are in "advanced talks" to combine, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The Journal says that Gannett Co., the owner of the The (Lafayette) Daily Advertiser and four other daily newspapers in Louisiana, and GateHouse Media, the owner of the Austin American-Statesman, Palm Beach Post and eight newspapers in Louisiana, are nearing a deal that would have GateHouse or its parent buy Gannett.
The Wall Street Journal report cites unidentified people familiar with the matter.
New Media Investment Group, itself a unit of private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, owns GateHouse. Fortress' owner is Japanese tech giant SoftBank, which also owns U.S. wireless carrier Sprint.
GateHouse, New Media and Fortress did not immediately reply to messages. Gannett declined to comment.
Gannett also owns the Opelousas Daily World, Alexandria Daily Town Talk, Monroe News-Star and Shreveport Times. Gatehouse owns newspapers in Leesville, DeRidder, Gonzales, Plaquemine, Donaldsonville, Houma, Thibodaux and Metairie.
It's the second report this year of Gannett being a candidate to sell or merge. In January newspaper chain MNG Enterprises said it offered to buy Gannett in a deal that was valued at $1.36 billion, according to a Reuters report.
Newspapers have been combining to weather the decline in print ad sales.
