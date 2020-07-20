When Caitlin Russo orders takeout for her family, she doesn't hide her passion for environmentalism in her requests: "Please don’t bag the food. Please don’t include plastic utensils. Please, no styrofoam.”
Russo, speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, enjoys helping people discover ways to live more sustainably and spotlighting environmental leaders. Born and raised in Lafayette, she writes the blog Eco Cajun (ecocajun.com) and is a contributing writer for the Times of Acadiana while highlighting tips on everything from beauty tips, travel, wellness, style, homemade organic foods, and how to recycle properly.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Russo's goal is zero waste, and she lives the message she preaches. While saving money is always a good thing, her motivation to conserve is rooted in her desire to leave the world a better place than it is now for her daughter and future generations.
She credits her parents for the example they set and asked her to follow, such as using cloth bags at the grocery store and helping with the recycling of their paper, plastic and cans. She is also a fan of consignment shopping, selecting secondhand clothing for herself and her daughter when possible.
