Public radio station KRVS has named longtime storyteller Cheryl Devall as its general manager.
Devall was hired after a national search to lead the 100,000-watt station that reaches 12 parishes in south Louisiana. She was last working in the San Francisco Bay area, spending the past four years as an independent story editor for nonfiction podcasts and radio series.
The California native will return to Louisiana, a place she worked about 18 months editing the Opelousas Daily World.
“When (auxiliary services director) Duane Bailey called with the offer, I couldn’t think about anything else,” Devall said.
One of her recent projects, a podcast about the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, won a duPont-Columbia award for excellence in audio journalism this year. Her profiles of people whose faith motivated their work, originally produced for public station KALW-FM, swept the radio category in the 2021 Religion News Association awards.
Devall noted she has listened to the station almost every day since 2010 and spent weekends cooking in the kitchen and listening to Zydeco et pas Salé and Zydeco Stomp programs. She first became interested in the music in the 1990s while working as an NPR correspondent.
“I’d have kicked myself if I hadn’t applied,” she said. “This station is a treasure, and I want many more people to know about it. The staff is bursting with plans, and I have some too, for expanding what it’s poised to do for the culture and the audience.”
Devall will replace Pat Mould, who has served on an interim basis since late 2020.