Lafayette-based LHC Group has reached an agreement to purchase Idaho-based hospice company, company officials announced.
The expanding health care company will purchase Heart ‘n Home Hospice, headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho, chairman and CEO Keith Myers said. The move includes three hospice providers with a total of six locations in southwestern Idaho and four locations in central and eastern Oregon.
The agreement is expected to close July 1 and will be subject to closing conditions. Annualized revenue expected will be approximately $20 million, which will not materially affect LHC Group’s 2021 diluted earnings per share.
“The need for quality, compassionate hospice care is greater than ever, and Heart ‘n Home Hospice has played a vital role in this region with a mission and vision that is consistent with our core values,” Myers said. “LHC Group looks forward to welcoming our new family members at Heart ‘n Home Hospice as we join forces to help patients and families navigate the difficult times associated with end-of-life care.”
The providers will maintain the Heart ‘n Home Hospice and Treasure Valley Hospice names.
LHC Group operates over 120 hospice locations across the country.