Acadiana business owners are eagerly planning to reopen to the public following Gov. John Bel Edwards' Monday announcement to lift Louisiana's stay-at-home order on May 15.
Phase one of the state's reopening, which draws heavily from White House guidance, is a slow move toward loosening restrictions. Most non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen at 25% of their capacity.
Restaurants, which remained open only for to-go operations and later for outdoor dining without waitstaff, will be able to reopen their indoor dining rooms under the 25% capacity restriction.
"I've heard some people say we can't do anything at 25%," said Tony Robinson, who owns Youngsville's Bourrée Restaurant. "But I've been looking at the numbers based on what 25% could do for me, and it's obviously better than what we've been dealing with. We're thankful for it, and we're hopeful."
Robinson said he had to adjust his restaurant's hours and offerings over the past two months because to-go orders weren't making enough money to pay his staff and cover the cost of ingredients, let alone the mortgage and other bills. He's primarily stayed open just to keep the Bourrée name out there. His restaurant is known as a leisurely brunch spot, not a to-go operation.
The Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program has kept him afloat. He expects to be able to bring about 11 of the 14 employees he furloughed back to the restaurant this weekend when he reopens the dining room.
Like other business owners, Robinson has used this time to streamline his operation.
"A lot of people are using this opportunity to revise things, not knowing if there's really going to be a new normal," Robinson said. "We're doing some revisions on our menu. I think you're going to see that with a lot of businesses, especially the mom-and-pops."
Stan Harris, CEO of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, said a significant number of restaurants will simply shut down before the state's phased reopening is approved.
"We project there will be a significant mortality of restaurants," Harris said. "They are cash flow driven businesses at very low profit margins."
Harris said the governor's first phase toward reopening is a positive one, but some restaurants can't open with just 25% in sales volume.
Gyms, movie theaters, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, zoos, museums and bars that offer food will also be able to reopen under the same 25% capacity restriction under phase one.
The new restrictions will be in place for 21 days, until June 5, the governor said.
Chris Sons, who owns C. Wolf Barbershop in downtown Lafayette, is booked solid Friday and Saturday.
Good thing, too. He and three other contract barbers at the shop have been out of work since mid-March. Sons said he tried twice to get a payroll protection loan but was unsuccessful.
Instead, local artist Burt Durand designed T-shirts for the shop that raised enough money to cover 2½ months of rent. The fun shirts include a crumbling barbershop and long lines of men with monstrous beards and trashy hair in a swamp setting.
"People were approaching us asking how they could help," Sons said. "They were sympathetic. It was a good way to say, instead of trying to give us money, we were able to come up with shirts and give them something tangible. People had a really good laugh about it."
Jeremy Hohle, owner of Ragin' Crossfit, plans to reopen his gym next Monday.
He said it won't be difficult to limit capacity to 25% at the large facility, but he will have to adjust workouts to ensure people are at least six feet apart.
Hohle is eager to get back to work. He has been able to keep his two full-time employees, but he hasn't had work for the dozen other contractors who coach at the gym.
With the help of a payroll protection loan, he's been able to pay staff to deep clean the gym and do other routine maintenance projects to provide members with a better experience when they return. And he's hopeful they'll return.
"I'm just ready to get back to it," Hohle said. "I think if everybody is smart and just watches what they do and washes their hands and is a little more mindful of that stuff, we'll be fine. And those who are at risk or are worried might just have to stay home for now."
Lifting restrictions is just one part of the process.
The success of small businesses will also depend on the confidence of consumers, who may not choose to leave their homes unnecessarily, especially if they're at high risk of complications of COVID-19.
"Now, begins the hard part of rebuilding consumer confidence, helping small businesses stay afloat, keeping the jobs we have and attracting the new ones we desperately need," said Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. That will require the governor, legislature and regulators to "rethink both new and chronic challenges to economic opportunity."
Advocate staff writers Adam Daigle, Timothy Boone and Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.