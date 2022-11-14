The building that once housed the Handy Stop Market & Café is back up for sale.
The 6,400-square-foot Guilbeau building, 444 Jefferson St., is listed for sale at $1.39 million after plans by developer Cliff Guidry to convert the space into a hair salon and residential units was put on pause earlier this year. Plans were to include three levels of condos in the adjacent parking lot with parking on the bottom.
The building has 16 parking spaces and includes the 1,400-square-foot space at 106 W. Congress St., which is occupied.
Guidry bought the building and the space at 106 and 108 W. Congress St. for $1.1 million, land records show.
The Handy Stop closed just after Guidry bought the building in February. Owner Bradley Cruice has since opened Amis Grocery at 603 Jefferson St.