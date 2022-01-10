Home Bank has named Kevin Latiolais as Acadiana market president, bank officials announced.
Latiolais, who has 33 years of commercial lending experience, will lead the commercial team in Acadiana and southwest Louisiana. A former commercial banking group manager with Hancock Whitney Bank, he was with MidSouth Bank for over 30 years, serving most recently as regional president for southwest Louisiana.
Home Bank also named Bryant DeLoach as vice president/senior commercial relationship manager.
“Kevin is a perfect fit as a leader at Home Bank,” said John Zolliner, the bank’s director of commercial banking. “He is stepping into leadership in our Acadiana and Southwest markets at an important time for our company. Acadiana and Southwest Louisiana are our home base, and while we’re growing through expansion into Houston, our ability to continue providing outstanding business solutions for this region will succeed with his leadership.”
Latiolais is a longtime resident of Youngsville, a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a native of Breaux Bridge. He is known for his focus on community and relationship-based lending, and he attributes his success to growing loan portfolios through a focus on the unique lending needs of the client.
“Home Bank’s reputation in the market for taking care of its clients along with local decision-making really attracted me to this opportunity,” he said.
DeLoach, a Lafayette native with 20 years banking experience, was recently Acadiana middle market lender for Hancock Whitney. He is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.