Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant is now closed and will remain through the weekend after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced Tuesday.

The popular downtown eatery said in a Facebook post that the employee who tested positive has not worked “since the weekend before last” and has remained quarantined since. The employee’s positive test came back Monday evening.

The restaurant will reopen on Monday.

“Thank you to all our Spoonbill family and friends for their continuous support love, care, patience and understanding,” the post read. “We look forward to serving you again soon.”

The restaurant is the latest to come forward via social media after an employee has tested positive as the number of cases in Acadiana and elsewhere continues to rise. On Tuesday the number of virus-related hospitalizations rose to 124, just one shy of the previous high from April 10.

Region 4, which covers most of Acadiana, recorded 214 new cases on Tuesday, more than any of the state’s other eight regions. Lafayette Parish, with 100 new cases, had more than any other parish.