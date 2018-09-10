A home construction company will take its first step into the retail development when the first building of McLain Marketplace on the west side of south Lafayette opens later this year.

The McLain Companies have three tenants so far lined up for the development, which will feature 30,000 square feet of retail at the 800 block of Broussard Road, owner Bryan McLain said. Plans call for four buildings that will be interconnected with a similar design.

It will also feature Capone’s Speakeasy restaurant and bar, Anniston Rose Boutique and a women’s hair salon and massage parlor. About 1,300 square feet of unleased space remains, he said.

The property is in a heavy residential area that is growing light commercial development. The company broke ground on the property about 45 days ago and will do so for the second building in the coming months.

“McLain Marketplace is the first commercial development we’ve done in a while,” McLain said. “My company has been doing residential development for about 15-20 years. We have about 12 traditional neighborhoods we’ve developed over the years. It’s a natural progression.”

The building will be the first store for Anniston Rose to call home. Owner Mallory Landry, 25, has operated the business out of her home mostly through Facebook and Instagram for the about the last 18 months, a span that included the birth of her daughter, Anniston Rose, on July 17.

The recent UL grad who majored in kinesiology and sports management has since developed a customer base from about 38 states, she said.

“Being pregnant and home, I decided I was tired of being behind a computer screen,” Landry said. “I wanted to be in the public eye. I see my customers face to face. I love people, and I love talking to people and meeting people.

Anniston Rose Boutique will be in a 1,200-square-foot space. The store also features jewelry, accessories and shoes.

“I like that particular area, and the reason it made me really interested is because it’s right in the middle,” she said. “That was a selling point for us. If I was going to step out of my comfort zone, I wanted to be in good, popular location.”