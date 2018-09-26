Opelousas native Claire Babineaux-Fontenot has been named CEO of the board of directors for Feeding America, the organization announced recently.
Babineaux-Fontenot, who has worked in leadership positions at Walmart, Adams and Reese LLP, PwC (formerly PricewaterhouseCoopers) and in government, will be based in the nation's largest hunger-relief organization's Chicago office.
"We are pleased to welcome Claire as CEO," said Keith D. Monda, board executive chairma. "Feeding America fed 46 million people last year. While extremely vital, we need to do more. The organization needs a leader who believes that food insecurity in America is unacceptable and will devote her life to leading Feeding America's charge to end hunger. I believe Claire is that individual."
Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, Feeding America provides more than 4 billion meals to people facing hunger in the United States each year. Ranked as the third largest charity by Forbes magazine, Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people it serves.
Babineaux-Fontenot held key leadership roles at Walmart throughout her nearly 13 years, ascending to executive vice president of finance and treasurer. She is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Southern University Law Center and Southern Methodist University's Dedman School of Law.